150,925 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,719,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,317,042 shares of the company's stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,455 shares of the company's stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 6,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,354.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,490. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Vasconcelles sold 2,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $31,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $51,005.20. This represents a 38.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,461 shares of company stock valued at $422,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.29.

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Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of -1.74. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 67.85%.The business had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: DAWN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company's pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

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