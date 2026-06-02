1,548,826 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,548,826 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $346,457,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 295.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 50.7% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,802,000 after acquiring an additional 142,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,196,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $300,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 77.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 5.1%

VRSK opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,871 shares of company stock worth $1,023,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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