15,817 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,817 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $121.24 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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