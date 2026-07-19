16,154 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Acquired by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,154 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $357,415,000 after buying an additional 1,826,782 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $153,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.43 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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