161,757 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More TotalEnergies News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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