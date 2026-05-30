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161,757 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management disclosed a new stake in TotalEnergies, buying 161,757 shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10.56 million.
  • TotalEnergies recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.45 versus the $2.22 estimate and revenue of $49.52 billion, above consensus.
  • Recent developments remain mixed but active: shareholders approved a €3.40-per-share dividend for 2025, while the company also advanced a €4.5 billion offshore wind project in Normandy and faces continued activist scrutiny.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TotalEnergies.

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More TotalEnergies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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