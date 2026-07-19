16,516 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Acquired by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after acquiring an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,783,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,547,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.64.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $139.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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