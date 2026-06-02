16,615 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,615 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after buying an additional 487,595 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $359.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.69 and a 52 week high of $381.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average of $266.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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