16,912 Shares in Masco Corporation $MAS Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,912 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,505 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,776,000 after acquiring an additional 977,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $411,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Masco by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,826,584 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $306,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Masco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,619,000 after purchasing an additional 267,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised Masco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $78.60 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Masco to strong-buy from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Masco to from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including Q1 2027 to $1.10 , Q2 2027 to $1.35 , Q3 2027 to $1.18 , and Q4 2027 to $1.07 , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum.

The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including , , , and , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was increased to $4.69 from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to $5.25 from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow.

FY2027 EPS was increased to from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also nudged its Q2 2028 EPS estimate higher to $1.43 from $1.41 and Q1 2028 EPS to $1.22 from $1.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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