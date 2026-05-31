169,355 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Acquired by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,355 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $19,268,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.3% of Act Two Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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