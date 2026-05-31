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171,049 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Bought by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Autodesk logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. opened a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter, buying 171,049 shares valued at about $50.7 million. The stake represented roughly 0.08% of Autodesk at the end of the reporting period.
  • Autodesk reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.99 beating estimates and revenue of $1.93 billion topping forecasts as sales rose 18.4% year over year. The company also raised its FY 2027 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with several firms maintaining Buy or Overweight ratings, though some trimmed price targets due to concerns about the MaintainX acquisition and execution risk. Autodesk’s average analyst rating is still Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $327.75.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Autodesk.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,049 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $50,673,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.08% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of ADSK opened at $231.31 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average is $260.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 58.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Key Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Autodesk beat first-quarter estimates, with revenue rising 18% year over year and EPS coming in above consensus, showing continued demand across construction, manufacturing, and AI-driven workflows.
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance, which signals management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion.
  • Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $325 price target, implying significant upside from current levels.
  • Positive Sentiment: BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating, while Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight view and Piper Sandler kept an Overweight rating, suggesting Street confidence remains intact.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Autodesk announced it will present at upcoming investor conferences, which may keep investor attention on the name but is not an immediate catalyst.
  • Negative Sentiment: Shares are weaker because investors are worried the MaintainX acquisition could create execution risk, integration challenges, and pressure on margins and financing.
  • Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets, including BMO Capital, Loop Capital, Wells Fargo, and Piper Sandler, reflecting a more cautious stance after the deal announcement.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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