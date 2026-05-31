17,147,133 Shares in Regency Centers Corporation $REG Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,147,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,667,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 9.38% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,293 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,561 shares of the company's stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts: Sign Up

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.5%

Regency Centers stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 104.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.07.

Read Our Latest Report on REG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 450,032 shares of company stock valued at $35,233,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regency Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regency Centers wasn't on the list.

While Regency Centers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here