Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

1,765 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MV Capital Management disclosed a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, buying 1,765 shares valued at about $378,000 in the fourth quarter. Other institutions also added to AMD, and institutional ownership now stands at 71.34%.
  • AMD insiders have been selling shares, including CEO Lisa T. Su, who sold 125,000 shares in June under a pre-arranged trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares worth about $161.9 million.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, posting $1.37 EPS on $10.25 billion in revenue, while analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $430.68. Recent news also highlights bullish AI-related developments, including a higher target from Bernstein and an AMD-Rackspace AI deployment deal.
  • Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices Right Now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
A huge SpaceX error just led one stock to 3X move!
A huge SpaceX error just led one stock to 3X move!
From InvestPub (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
tc pixel
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
After “33X” call, Jon Najarian reveals NEW Tesla prediction…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines