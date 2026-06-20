1,765 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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