1,767,400 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,767,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $318,839,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of Leidos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Leidos by 10,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 526 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Leidos by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $50,175,000 after buying an additional 203,958 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Leidos by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 89,631 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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