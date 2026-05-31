17,723 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $318.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.80. The stock has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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