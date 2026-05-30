17,726 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6%

ZTS stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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