1,779 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,779 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,827.41 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $465.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,692.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,322.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,969.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,694 shares of company stock worth $54,374,425. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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