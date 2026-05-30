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17,822 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd opened a new position in Alibaba, buying 17,822 shares worth about $2.61 million in the fourth quarter. The stake represents roughly 1% of the firm’s portfolio and makes BABA its 24th-largest holding.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions in Alibaba, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 13.47% of the stock. That suggests continued institutional interest in the name.
  • Analysts remain generally upbeat, with Barclays, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley all raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at Moderate Buy. The article also notes positive AI-related developments for Alibaba, though some commentary warns about cloud spending and margin pressure.
  • Interested in Alibaba Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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