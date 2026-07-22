18,061 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ICU Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ICU Medical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.00.

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ICU Medical Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $162.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business's revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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