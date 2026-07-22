182,125 Shares in Yum China $YUMC Acquired by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,884,000. Yum China accounts for 8.8% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Yum China as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

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