18,692 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Acquired by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock worth $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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