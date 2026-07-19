18,836 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The company has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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