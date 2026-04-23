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18,965 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Solstice Advanced Mat logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Eagle Global Advisors purchased a new stake of 18,965 shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) in Q4, valued at approximately $921,000.
  • Solstice reported Q4 EPS of $0.26, missing the $0.40 estimate while revenue beat at $987 million, and issued FY2026 guidance of 2.45–2.75 EPS (analysts expect 2.66 EPS).
  • Analysts' consensus rating is a "Hold" with a $67 price target (3 Buy, 4 Hold), while the stock trades around $81.34 with a PE of about 313 and a market cap near $12.9 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Solstice Advanced Mat.

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOLS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOLS shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOLS opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 312.85. Solstice Advanced Mat has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $84.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.10.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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