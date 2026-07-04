19,126 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Integrity Wealth Partners LLC

Integrity Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,126 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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