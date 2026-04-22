19,702 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Ethos Capital Management Inc.

Ethos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,702 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.5% of Ethos Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More.

Strong analyst backing and lofty price targets support medium‑term upside — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings with a median 6‑month target well above the current level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More.

Supply-side improvements: SK hynix has begun mass production of 192GB modules designed for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, which should help alleviate memory bottlenecks for AI servers over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More.

Partner and enterprise momentum continues — recent collaborations (BlackBerry QNX integration, SUSE AI Factory, Proximie healthcare work) expand NVIDIA’s edge and industry footprint, supporting durable demand for GPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang frames manufacturing constraints as a 2–3 year issue — this underscores ongoing supply risk but also suggests persistent demand; investors will watch supply progress closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More.

Technical/valuation debate: some outlets make a bullish case at current levels while others note the stock trades below its 52‑week high — this keeps short‑term volatility likely as investors weigh momentum vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More.

Today’s headline drag: newsflows and commentary pushed the stock down more than the broader market, with outlets citing profit‑taking and rotation away from the AI trade as contributors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More.

Rising competitive noise — reports that Google and other players are rolling out inference chips are being cited as a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance in certain workloads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More.

Insider and congressional selling headlines are weighing on sentiment; multiple public filings show sizable insider sales and some congressional dispositions, which can amplify short‑term caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about sustainability of elevated AI capital spending and margin/upgrade cycles has been cited as a reason for recent slips despite robust revenue growth. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.28 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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