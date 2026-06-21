19,835 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,835 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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