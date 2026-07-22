20,000 Shares in Stride, Inc. $LRN Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,571 shares of the company's stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 340,838 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Stride by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the company's stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Stride by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LRN opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.69 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRN

About Stride

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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