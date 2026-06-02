200,000 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,620,000. Robinhood Markets makes up about 0.8% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,445,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 249,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.39 per share, with a total value of $20,017,110.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,493,427 shares in the company, valued at $280,836,596.53. This trade represents a 7.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 550,765 shares of company stock worth $40,191,940 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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