20,200 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 843,983 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts: Sign Up

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Amkor Technology's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,197,742.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. The trade was a 27.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,258,950 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amkor Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amkor Technology wasn't on the list.

While Amkor Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here