2,027 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by SB Capital Management Inc

SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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