20,415 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.4%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.92 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. The firm has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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