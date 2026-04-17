20,484 Shares in SLB Limited $SLB Purchased by J.M. Arbour LLC

J.M. Arbour LLC bought a new position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,484 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 248,057 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SLB by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,056 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SLB by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,157,885 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of SLB by 1,937.4% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 996,948 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 948,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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SLB Trading Down 1.3%

SLB opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from SLB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. SLB's dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $659,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,627.90. The trade was a 37.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on SLB in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SLB from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.27.

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SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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