20,662 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,662 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,065 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,443 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 351.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 46,752 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,000. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore upped their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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