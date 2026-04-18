2,079 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Bought by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,079 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Transdigm Group comprises about 0.7% of Phraction Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 3.1%

TDG stock opened at $1,265.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,246.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,303.54. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,567.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,390 shares of company stock worth $104,380,338. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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