20,992,164 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,992,164 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Walt Disney as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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