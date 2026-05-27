21,346 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,346 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $736.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total transaction of $1,211,243.80. Following the sale, the director owned 10,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,129.04. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total value of $516,595.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324 shares in the company, valued at $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 142,437 shares of company stock worth $86,093,575 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of STX stock opened at $845.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $862.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $583.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here