214,779 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $638,787,000 after buying an additional 8,108,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,346,000 after buying an additional 6,045,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $230,986,000 after buying an additional 5,202,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.84.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth.

Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts.

Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow.

Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst.

Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer continues to face concerns about declining COVID-related sales and looming patent expirations, which have weighed on the stock even after earnings beat expectations.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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