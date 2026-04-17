219,605 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,668,000. Solstice Advanced Mat comprises 6.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.14% of Solstice Advanced Mat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of SOLS opened at $79.96 on Friday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SOLS. Zacks Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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