22,545 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amrize by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company's stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amrize by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock worth $255,051,000 after buying an additional 214,393 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth about $996,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000.

Get Amrize alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE AMRZ opened at $54.40 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.72 per share, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,611.04. This represents a 22.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,703,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. This trade represents a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 131,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here