22,556,669 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,556,669 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,125,963,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of Toronto Dominion Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,970 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the bank's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Toronto Dominion Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting Toronto Dominion Bank this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business's revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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