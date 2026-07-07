22,850 Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,850 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after purchasing an additional 495,945 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,885,476 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,586,324,000 after buying an additional 362,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,448,342,000 after buying an additional 457,876 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,283,529 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $655,892,000 after buying an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,290,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $528,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Ameren's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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