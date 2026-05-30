23,000 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $475.62 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $459.53 and its 200-day moving average is $454.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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