23,091 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $14,537,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bel Fuse by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 98,178 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Bel Fuse by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 123,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,583 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company's stock.

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Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $204.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.16. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $248.61.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities set a $266.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bel Fuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bel Fuse

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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