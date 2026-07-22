23,400 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by Telligent Fund LP

Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Strategy makes up approximately 3.1% of Telligent Fund LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Strategy during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 29.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Strategy by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,510 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 103,212 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Piar LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Piar LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,013,308.48. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 181,522 shares worth $23,448,502. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $433.94.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here