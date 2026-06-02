243,500 Shares in Sunrun Inc. $RUN Bought by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,500 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 707,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,369,419.50. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 934,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,379,236.50. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,016. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sunrun's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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