24,427 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Purchased by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Chevron by 41.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.21.

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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