2,471 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.65.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $500.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $816.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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