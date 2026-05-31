2,490 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Bought by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,490 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,259.32 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,196.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,284.20. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report).

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