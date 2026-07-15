24,943 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,943 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $424,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,178 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $233,539,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,287,837 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $269,471,000 after buying an additional 2,720,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $329,646,000 after buying an additional 2,089,763 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.Cooper Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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