25,069 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Purchased by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,069 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $292.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.46. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Union Pacific and CN Reach Agreement to Expand Customer Opportunities in Connection with Merger

Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Positive Sentiment: The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific is also due to report second-quarter earnings, which may keep investor focus on whether the company can back up the merger optimism with solid near-term financial results. Union Pacific to post Q2 earnings amid merger push

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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