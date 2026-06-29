25,376 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $86.48 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $1,350,481.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here